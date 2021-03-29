New Seyfarth podcast tackles the future of the legal industry

Seyfarth Shaw is aiming to bring together changemakers in the legal sector with a new podcast, “Pioneers and Pathfinders,” expanding the firm’s focus on both podcasting and legal business innovation.

The intended audience? “Anybody who is interested in how the legal profession is adapting to client needs and desires,” said Stephen Poor, chair emeritus and host of the new podcast. Poor also co-leads Seyfarth Labs, which houses the firm’s technology innovation team.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2PkLwyv