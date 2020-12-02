Clients are beating their law firms in the race to innovate, survey finds

Some in-house legal departments are taking over the reins on innovation because their outside law firms haven’t made progress over the past year, according to a new report from Thompson Hine.

The law firm’s survey found that 69% of respondents said their primary outside law firms have not increased their level of innovation, leading to 91% of in-house law departments to take charge themselves.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2VsQV61