Lawsuit challenging law firm trade name ban clears hurdle in Rhode Island

Self-described “lawtech” firm LawHQ can move forward with a lawsuit alleging the First Amendment prohibits a Rhode Island rule barring law firms from using trade names.

U.S. District Judge Mary McElroy in Providence this week rejected an argument that the case is “unripe” because LawHQ hasn’t taken concrete steps to practice law in the state. McElroy denied the procedural motion to dismiss by defendant David Curtin, chief disciplinary counsel for the Rhode Island Supreme Court.

