Utah legal innovation 'sandbox' expands to add AI contracts venture LawGeex, others

The Utah Supreme Court has authorized four more companies to participate in the state’s “regulatory sandbox” program, which aims to promote innovative legal business models and services.

The newly approved entrants include AI-powered contracts company LegaLogic Inc, which does business as LawGeex; legal technology company Hello Divorce Inc; and real estate-focused legal services companies Mountain West Legal Protective LLC and Jordanelle Blocks Inc.

