Virtual law firms scale up amid 'forced experiment' of remote work

After learning how to work remotely this year, traditional law firms are still deciding what their policies and office plans will be for 2021. A growing number of Big Law veterans aren’t waiting to find out. Lawyers have been jumping from brick-and-mortar firms to virtual and hybrid law firms as the pandemic forced offices to shutter. For alternative firms, that’s brought a growth spurt in 2020, and a potential turning point for their ability to lure top talent with promises of greater flexibility on pricing and location.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3o3divo