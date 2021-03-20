New legal services rules make waves in Arizona and Utah as other states weigh reforms

In Utah this week, a company launched what it says is the first entirely non-lawyer owned law firm in United States. Hundreds of miles away in Arizona, two other companies got approval to operate from the state’s high court under a structure allowing lawyers and nonlawyers to co-own businesses that offer legal services.

These businesses in Arizona and Utah are taking advantage of regulatory reforms and programs that allow for non-traditional legal service delivery models, a trend that hasn’t yet gotten as far in other states but may gain momentum.

