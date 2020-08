Legalist, the tech-savvy litigation finance startup founded by Eva Shang and Christian Haigh, has again dipped into Big Law’s ranks for a new advisor to join earlier recruits from Fox Rothschild, Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher and other firms.

Former Cooley and Dinsmore & Shohl litigator Nic Echevestre joined Legalist as investment counsel the company said this week, as it continues to hire during the pandemic.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/31fZxAy