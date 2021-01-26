Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Westlaw News

LawAdvisor partners with Barclays, law firms, on new legal ops tools

By Sara Merken

1 Min Read

Legal tech company LawAdvisor is unveiling two new products for corporate legal departments and law firms with the help of Barclays plc and several law firms, including Bird & Bird.

The London-based company said it worked closely with a “steering group” that included the financial services giant and other international law firms such as Paul Hastings, Allen & Overy, Simmons & Simmons and Ashurst to get a better sense of challenges facing the legal industry.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3iMmN0h

