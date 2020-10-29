Legal tech platforms draw Big Law investments from Orrick, Latham, Clifford Chance

At least three Big Law firms have injected capital into legal tech companies this week as firms and in-house legal departments continue to embrace technology to drive efficiency and distinguish themselves in the market.

Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe’s investment arm participated in a funding round that raised $6.3 million for legal talent marketplace Priori Legal, while Latham & Watkins and Clifford Chance took part in a funding round for tech platform Reynen Court that secured $4.5 million.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3jH8HMD