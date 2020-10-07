Wilson Sonsini unit promises low-cost diversity advice with new tech tool

Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati’s technology subsidiary SixFifty on Wednesday unveiled a new automated platform to help organizations handle their diversity, equity and inclusion programs.

SixFifty’s new offering, created in collaboration with employment lawyers at the Palo Alto-founded law firm, helps organizations evaluate their diversity and inclusion efforts, create an action plan and draft policies and paperwork.

