Feb 18 (Reuters) - Asset manager Franklin Resources Inc said on Tuesday it would buy mutual fund company Legg Mason Inc in an all-cash deal valued at $4.5 billion, including debt.

Franklin Resources’ offer of $50 per share represents a premium of 23% to Legg Mason’s Friday close. (Reporting by Bharath Manjesh and C Nivedita in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)