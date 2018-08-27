Legg Mason to pay $34 mln to resolve charges relating to bribery scheme -SEC

WASHINGTON, Aug 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Monday that Legg Mason will pay more than $34 million to resolve a charge it violated the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act in bribing Libyan officials to secure investments.

The SEC said that between 2004 and 2010, a former Legg Mason asset management subsidiary, Permal Group Inc, partnered with a French financial services company in paying bribes to solicit investment business from Libyan state-owned financial institutions. (Reporting by Tim Ahmann)