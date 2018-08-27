FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Funds News
August 27, 2018 / 3:52 PM / Updated 43 minutes ago

Legg Mason to pay $34 mln to resolve charges relating to bribery scheme -SEC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Aug 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Monday that Legg Mason will pay more than $34 million to resolve a charge it violated the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act in bribing Libyan officials to secure investments.

The SEC said that between 2004 and 2010, a former Legg Mason asset management subsidiary, Permal Group Inc, partnered with a French financial services company in paying bribes to solicit investment business from Libyan state-owned financial institutions. (Reporting by Tim Ahmann)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.