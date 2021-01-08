Lekoil shareholders vote in favour of top investor's board picks

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Shareholders in Nigerian oil company Lekoil on Friday approved top investor Metallon’s proposed board appointments at an extraordinary general meeting, the culmination of a public spat between Lekoil’s founder and the activist shareholder.

Metallon CEO Thomas Richardson, along with two other appointees, were approved to join the Lekoil board by a large majority of shareholders voting at the meeting, bringing the number of board members up to seven.

Lekoil’s Chairman Mark Simmonds said he would stand down with immediate effect, with a new chairman to be appointed by the enlarged board.

Lekoil had called on shareholders not to approve the board picks, saying that Metallon was trying to mount a takeover bid. (Reporting by Helen Reid. Editing by Jane Merriman)