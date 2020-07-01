Market News
July 1, 2020 / 10:25 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

SoftBank-backed Lemonade raises IPO price range

1 Min Read

July 1 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp-backed insurance startup Lemonade Inc on Wednesday increased the target range for its U.S. initial public offering, looking to raise up to $308 million at a market capitalization of $1.54 billion.

The company intends to sell 11 million shares in the IPO at a target range of $26 to $28 per share, according to a filing. (bit.ly/3dVnD72)

It had earlier expected the offering to be priced between $23 and $26 per share. (Reporting by Abhishek Manikandan in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below