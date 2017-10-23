FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Judge certifies class in LendingClub stock fraud lawsuit
October 23, 2017 / 8:41 PM / a day ago

Judge certifies class in LendingClub stock fraud lawsuit

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

By Dena Aubin Investors suing LendingClub, a California-based online lender, for alleged securities fraud can pursue their claims as a class, a federal judge in San Francisco ruled on Friday.

U.S. District Judge William Alsup rejected LendingClub’s objections to class certification, as well as those from investors in a parallel state court action, saying federal plaintiffs have shown that they have a better chance at recovering damages for investors.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2iuM2t4

