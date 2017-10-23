Judge certifies class in LendingClub stock fraud lawsuit

By Dena Aubin Investors suing LendingClub, a California-based online lender, for alleged securities fraud can pursue their claims as a class, a federal judge in San Francisco ruled on Friday.

U.S. District Judge William Alsup rejected LendingClub’s objections to class certification, as well as those from investors in a parallel state court action, saying federal plaintiffs have shown that they have a better chance at recovering damages for investors.

