4 days ago
CORRECTED-LendingClub reports smaller loss on higher interest income
August 7, 2017 / 8:08 PM / 4 days ago

CORRECTED-LendingClub reports smaller loss on higher interest income

1 Min Read

(Corrects paragraph 2 to show the company posted a loss, not a profit, in the year-ago quarter)

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Online lending platform operator LendingClub Corp reported a smaller loss on Monday, helped by higher net interest income and a drop in expenses.

The San Francisco-based company reported a net loss of $25.5 million, or 6 cents per share, for the second quarter ended June 30, compared with a loss of $81.4 million, or 21 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net revenue rose 35 percent to $139.6 million.

LendingClub has been on a revival mode since last May when an internal probe found the company had falsified documentation when selling $22 million of loans to an investor, leading to the ouster of its former Chief Executive Renaud Laplanche. (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

