Feb 19 (Reuters) - Online lender LendingClub Corp reported a smaller quarterly loss on Tuesday, on the back of higher loan originations.

The San Francisco-based company posted an adjusted loss of $4.1 million, or 1 cent per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared to a loss of $7.3 million, or 2 cents per share, a year earlier. (reut.rs/2EiMdjC) (Reporting by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru)