LendingClub loss widens on higher expenses

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Online lender LendingClub Corp’s quarterly net loss widened, due to higher expenses for outstanding legacy issues.

The San Francisco-based company's net loss fell to $22.8 million, or 5 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from a loss of $6.5 million, or 2 cents per share, a year earlier. reut.rs/2F7thXx

Analysts were looking for a profit of 2 cents per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv, although it was not immediately clear if the numbers were comparable.