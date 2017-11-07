FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
LendingClub posts smaller 3rd-qtr loss
November 7, 2017 / 9:07 PM / Updated an hour ago

LendingClub posts smaller 3rd-qtr loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - LendingClub Corp reported a smaller quarterly loss on Tuesday, compared to a year ago, driven by a continued rise in loan originations and higher net interest income.

The online lender reported a net loss of $6.5 million, or 2 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a loss of $36.5 million, or 9 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $154 million from $114.6 million. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

