Aug 6 (Reuters) - LendingClub Corp on Tuesday reported a smaller quarterly loss as the online lender originated more loans through its platform. The San Francisco-based company's net loss narrowed to $10.7 million, or 12 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $60.9 million, or 72 cents per share, a year earlier. (reut.rs/2YH452D)

Total revenue rose about 8% to $190.8 million. (Reporting by C Nivedita in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)