Nov 5 (Reuters) - LendingClub Corp reported a smaller third-quarter loss on Tuesday, as it matched more lenders and borrowers on its peer-to-peer lending marketplace.

The San Francisco-based company's net loss narrowed to $383,000, or break-even per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $22.8 million, or 27 cents per share, a year earlier. (reut.rs/2Ck3Hdi)

Total revenue rose 11% to $204.9 million. (Reporting by C Nivedita in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)