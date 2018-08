Aug 7 (Reuters) - LendingClub Corp on Tuesday reported a bigger loss in the second quarter, as its operating costs rose about 44 percent.

The San Francisco-based online lender’s net loss widened to $60.9 million or 14 cents per share in the three months ended June 30, from $25.5 million or 6 cents per share a year earlier. (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)