May 8 (Reuters) - LendingClub Corp reported a wider loss on Tuesday, hurt by regulatory litigation expenses.

The online lender reported a net loss of $31.2 million, or 7 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, compared with a loss of $29.8 million, or 7 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $151.7 million from $124.5 million. (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)