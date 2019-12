Dec 19 (Reuters) - Australian construction firm Lendlease Group on Thursday said it would sell its engineering business to Acciona Infrastructure Asia Pacific for A$180 million ($122 million).

Earlier this year, Lendlease had pinned its 41% drop in annual profit to underperformance of its engineering and services business.

The company said the sales process for its services business would continue. ($1 = 1.4736 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru)