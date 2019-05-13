Financials
May 13, 2019 / 1:21 AM / in an hour

Australia's Lendlease says not received any takeover offers

1 Min Read

May 13 (Reuters) - Australian construction firm Lendlease Group said on Monday it had not received any “approach”, responding to a media report that suggested it was a takeover target.

The Australian newspaper reported here that a Japanese suitor was potentially looking to buy Lendlease as a whole.

In March, Reuters reported that Lendlease had hired advisers to plan the sale of its struggling engineering and services business, according to sources. (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Stephen Coates)

