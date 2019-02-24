Australia's LendLease Group half-yearly profit plunges

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Australian construction firm LendLease Group on Monday reported a 96.3 percent drop in first-half profit, hurt by the continued underperformance of its local engineering and services businesses.

Net profit after tax for the six months ended Dec. 31 came in at A$15.7 million ($11.20 million), down from A$425.6 million in the previous year, the company said in a statement.

The company, which has operations spanning from Australia to the United States, approved an interim dividend of 12 cents per share, down from 34 cents per share last year. ($1 = 1.4017 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Shanima A and Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis)