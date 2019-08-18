Australia's Lendlease Group posts 41.1% drop in annual profit

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Australian construction firm Lendlease Group reported on Monday a 41.1% drop in annual profit, citing the underperformance of its engineering and services business.

Net profit came in at A$467 million ($316.77 million) for the year ended June 30, compared with A$793 million a year ago, the company said.

The company declared a final dividend of 30 Australian cents a share, down from 35 cents a year ago.