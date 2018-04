April 12 (Reuters) - Lennar Corp on Thursday said its longtime Chief Executive Officer Stuart Miller will become executive chairman and will be replaced by current President Rick Beckwitt.

Jon Jaffe was elected as the new president of Lennar and will continue in his role as the company’s chief operating officer, Lennar said. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)