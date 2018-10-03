Lennar lowers fourth-quarter deliveries, order forecast

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Lennar Corp, the second-largest U.S. homebuilder, on Wednesday cut its new order and deliveries forecast for the fourth quarter, citing the impact of Hurricane Florence and sluggishness in the market.

The Miami-based builder said on a post-earning call it now expects fourth-quarter deliveries to be 14,500, down from its previous forecast of 15,000.

The company also expects new orders of 11,400, from its previous view of 11,600. (Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)