June 26 (Reuters) - Lennar Corp reported a 67.4 percent rise in second-quarter revenue on Tuesday, helped by strong housing demand amid an expanding economy and job growth.

Net income attributable to the U.S. homebuilder’s shareholders rose to $310.3 million, or 94 cents per share, in the quarter ended May 31, from $213.7 million, or 89 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $5.46 billion from $3.26 billion.