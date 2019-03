March 27 (Reuters) - Lennar Corp, the second-largest U.S. homebuilder, on Wednesday posted a 76.1 percent jump in quarterly profit, as easing mortgage rates boosted homebuyer appetite.

Net income attributable to Lennar rose to $239.9 million, or 74 cents per share, in the first quarter ended Feb.28, from $136.2 million, or 53 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose 29.7 percent to $3.87 billion. (Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)