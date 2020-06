June 15 (Reuters) - U.S. homebuilder Lennar Corp on Monday posted a 5% fall in quarterly revenue, hurt by lower average selling prices during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Net earnings attributable to the company rose to $517.4 million, or $1.65 per share, in the second quarter ended May 31, from $421.5 million, or $1.30 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell to $5.29 billion from $5.56 billion. (Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas and Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)