Oct 3 (Reuters) - U.S. homebuilder Lennar Corp reported an about 82 percent rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday, boosted by an increase in home sales and its acquisition of smaller rival CalAtlantic.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $453.2 million, or $1.37 per share, in the third quarter ended Aug. 31, from $249.2 million, or $1.04 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 73.9 percent to $5.67 billion. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)