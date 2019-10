Oct 2 (Reuters) - Lennar Corp, the No. 2 U.S. homebuilder, reported a 13.3% rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday, boosted by higher demand and cheaper mortgage rates.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $513.4 million, or $1.59 per share, in the third quarter ended Aug. 31, from $453.2 million, or $1.37 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 3.3% to $5.86 billion. (Reporting by Dominic Roshan K.L. and Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)