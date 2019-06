June 25 (Reuters) - Lennar Corp, the No. 2 U.S. homebuilder, reported a 36% rise in quarterly profit, as it sold more homes after a fall in mortgage rates.

Net earnings attributable to Lennar rose to $421.5 million, or $1.30 per share, in the second quarter ended May 31, from $310.3 million, or 94 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose 1.9% to $5.56 billion. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)