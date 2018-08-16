CORRECTED-Lenovo swings to forecast-beating Q1 profit

(Corrects figure in paragraph 3 to “million” from “billion”)

HONG KONG, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Chinese PC maker Lenovo Group swung to a profit and beat estimates in the first quarter on Thursday, helped by a sharp jump in revenue.

Net profit came in at $77 million for the three months ended in June, compared with a loss of $72.3 million in the same period a year.

That was ahead of an average estimate of $59.37 million from six analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 19 percent from a year earlier to $11.91 billion, compared with an average analyst estimate of $11.26 billion.