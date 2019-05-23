Computer Hardware
May 23, 2019 / 4:27 AM / Updated an hour ago

Lenovo Group Q4 profit surges more than three-fold

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, May 23 (Reuters) - Lenovo Group reported a more than three-fold increase in its quarterly profit thanks to strong computer sales.

Lenovo’s profit in the quarter ended March rose to $118 million, beating an average estimate of $91.4 million by seven analysts, according to Refinitiv data.

Revenue rose 10 percent to $11.71 billion, in line with the average estimate of $11.65 billion by 11 analysts.

For the full year ended March, Lenovo swung to a profit of $597 million, from a loss of $189 million a year earlier. Revenue rose to a record $51 billion. (Reporting by Sijia Jiang; Editing by Anshuman Daga)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below