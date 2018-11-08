Company News
November 8, 2018 / 4:49 AM / Updated 5 hours ago

Lenovo Q2 net profit up 21 pct on premium computer sales

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Chinese PC maker Lenovo Group reported a 21 percent rise in quarterly net profit, beating expectations, thanks to more premium computers it was able to sell. Its net profit for the second quarter ended September came in at $168 million, versus $139 million a year earlier and an average estimate of $118 million from 9 analysts, according to Refinitiv data.

Revenue rose 14 percent to $13.38 billion, the highest quarterly revenue in almost four years, thanks to an improvement in product mix. Lenovo said pre-tax profit of its personal computer and smart devices group rose 42 percent year-on-year to $940 million in its fiscal first half of April through September. (Reporting by Sijia Jiang; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.