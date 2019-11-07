Computer Hardware
November 7, 2019 / 4:30 AM / Updated an hour ago

Lenovo Q2 profit jumps 20%

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Chinese personal computer maker Lenovo Group Ltd reported a 20% jump in second-quarter profit on Thursday, slightly beating analyst estimates.

Lenovo’s net profit in the quarter ended September rose to $202 million, compared with an average estimate of $199.59 million by eight analysts, according to Refinitiv data.

Revenue rose 1% to $13.52 billion, compared to an average estimate of $13.73 billion by 11 analysts. (Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Stephen Coates and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

