Lenovo Q2 profit jumps 20%

SHANGHAI, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Chinese personal computer maker Lenovo Group Ltd reported a 20% jump in second-quarter profit on Thursday, slightly beating analyst estimates.

Lenovo’s net profit in the quarter ended September rose to $202 million, compared with an average estimate of $199.59 million by eight analysts, according to Refinitiv data.

Revenue rose 1% to $13.52 billion, compared to an average estimate of $13.73 billion by 11 analysts.