Lenovo Q3 profit jumps 11% as shipments rise

SHANGHAI, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Chinese personal computer maker Lenovo Group Ltd reported a 11% jump in third-quarter net profit on Thursday, slightly beating analysts’ estimates, due to higher shipments.

Lenovo’s net profit in the quarter ended December rose to $258 million, compared with an average $223 million estimate of seven analysts, according to Refinitiv data.

Revenue rose to $14.1 billion from $14 billion in the same quarter last year, compared to an average $13.6 billion estimate of 10 analysts. (Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Kim Coghill)

