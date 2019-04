MOSCOW, April 30 (Reuters) - Russia’s second-biggest food retailer Magnit is not considering any major deals at the moment, a company official told reporters on Tuesday when asked if Magnit planned to pursue an acquisition of a smaller rival Lenta.

Magnit this month made a $1.78 billion non-binding and indicative proposal to buy Lenta, in an attempt to top an offer from Russian steel magnate Alexey Mordashov. (Reporting by Olga Popova; writing by Anton Kolodyazhnyy; editing by Jason Neely)