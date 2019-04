MOSCOW, April 30 (Reuters) - Russia’s Severgroup, controlled by billionaire Alexei Mordashov, has completed the acquisition of a 42-percent stake in food retailer Lenta, Lenta said in a statement on Tuesday.

Severgroup bought 34.45 percent of Lenta from Luna Inc., the investment vehicle of TPG Group, as well as 7.47 percent from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; writing by Anton Kolodyazhnyy; editing by Jason Neely)