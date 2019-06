MOSCOW, June 4 (Reuters) - Russia’s Severgroup, controlled by billionaire Alexei Mordashov, said on Tuesday it had completed a cash offer to Russian food retailer Lenta’s minority shareholders and that it now held a stake of 78.7%.

