Basic Materials
March 12, 2020 / 6:44 AM / Updated an hour ago

Lenzing posts 22% drop in 2019 profit, expects further fall

1 Min Read

VIENNA, March 12 (Reuters) - Austrian fibres producer Lenzing on Thursday reported a 22% slump in 2019 profit due to a drop in prices and lower standard fibre volumes and said it expects its 2020 results to fall further.

Net profit decreased to 114.9 million euros ($129.8 million) on 3% lower revenues of 2.11 billion euros in 2019, the group said.

It said it plans to lower its 2019 dividend to 1 euro per share from 5 euros per share the previous year.

$1 = 0.8855 euros Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; editing by Thomas Seythal

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below