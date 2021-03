March 26 (Reuters) - Leon Black, co-founder of private equity firm Apollo Global Management Inc, would not stand for re-election as chairman of the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA), the New York Times reported on Friday, citing people with the knowledge of the decision. bit.ly/3tRxSRY

MoMA did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.