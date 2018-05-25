FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 25, 2018 / 11:58 AM / Updated an hour ago

Leonardo shares rise on Canada helicopter fleet plans

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN, May 25 (Reuters) - Shares in Italian aerospace and defence group Leonardo jumped on Friday after Canada said it planned to work with the company to refurbish its fleet of search-and-rescue (SAR) helicopters.

In a tender notice dated May 24, the Canadian government said it planned to replace or update obsolete systems on its CH149 Cormorant fleet, increase its size and procure a rotary wing SAR flight simulator.

Leonardo declined to comment. Its shares rose more than 3 percent to 9.086 euros.

“Canada intends to carry out this project through a non-competitive process with the original equipment manufacturer, Leonardo,” the Canadian government said.

The contract under discussion could be worth more than $1 billion and account for almost 7 percent of the group 2018 order intake with an operating margin topping 10 percent, Italian broker Banca Akros said in a report.

Canada has been operating a fleet of 14 AgustaWestland helicopters, now called Leonardo Elicotteri, since 2000. (1 euro = $1.1712) (Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
