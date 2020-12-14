Enel, Leonardo to cooperate on security, energy efficiency

FILE PHOTO: A logo of Italian multinational energy company Enel is seen at the company's Milan's headquarters, Italy, February 5, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian energy group Enel and defence company Leonardo have signed a letter of intent for a strategic collaboration focused on security, energy efficiency, satellite communications and electric mobility, they said on Monday.

The collaboration will lead to the development of energy and electric mobility solutions at Leonardo’s sites, while Enel will benefit in terms of security, digitalization and satellite communications.