Italy's Leonardo to provide cyber test and training systems to Qatar

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy’s Leonardo has signed a contract with Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development to provide cyber-security services, the aerospace and defence group said on Wednesday.
Under the deal, Leonardo will supply Qatar Computing Research Institute (QCRI) its platform to facilitate training of cyber security operators and allow the institute to assess the resilience of digital infrastructure against cyber-attacks.
