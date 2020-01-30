Italy's Leonardo lifts 2019 guidance for orders, revenue

MILAN, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Italian aerospace and defence group Leonardo on Thursday revised up its 2019 guidance, saying it expected orders and revenue for the full-year to come above the top-end of the previously expected ranges.

The group also said the free operating cash flow for 2019 would come in slightly above expectations, while earnings before interests, taxes and amortisation (EBITA) would be in the mid-to-upper end of the expected range.

Leonardo will publish its full-year results on March 13 together with an update to its business plan, it said in a statement. (Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Giulia Segreti)