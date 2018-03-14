Italy's Leonardo to pay unvaried dividend after fall in 2017 profitability

MILAN, March 14 (Reuters) - Italian aerospace and defence group Leonardo proposed on Wednesday to pay 0.14 euros per share on 2017 results, in line with last year, after posting a 15 percent fall in 2017 profitability .

The group said its earnings before interest, taxes and amortisation (EBITA) came in at 1.066 billion euros ($1.32 billion) last year, when it performance was bogged down by issues in its helicopter business.

Leonardo said it expected production volumes in its helicopter unit to grow this year, with profitability improving.

It confirmed its 2018 guidance, with orders seen between 12.5 and 13.0 billion euros and revenue between 11.5 and 12 billion euros. ($1 = 0.8081 euros) (Reporting by Giulia Segreti,)